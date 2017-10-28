Predicting if Kurt Angle Will Wrestle Again Before WWE WrestleMania 34

credit: wwe.com

Now that Kurt Angle has finally returned to a WWE ring, fans are probably asking the same question. Is that it?

Is that all that's left for the Olympic gold medalist and former six-time WWE world champion? His pairing with The Shield at TLC seemed a bit out of place, especially considering Angle is the Raw general manager. It was also out of place because it was not a straight-up wrestling match, which is how Angle made his Hall of Fame career.

So should his last appearance in the ring be the melee that fans witnessed at TLC on October 22? Or does he have more left?

The company's next stop is Survivor Series on November 19. Shane McMahon led the SmackDown Live roster to the Raw following TLC in what had to be considered a shocker for many fans. The WWE faithful knew that both brands would be meeting at Survivor Series, but no one really expected the invasion to happen.

But now that the gauntlet has been thrown down, Monday Night Raw will respond.

That response could come in the form of a one-on-one match with McMahon vs. Angle. The booking makes sense for both sides, especially considering the history between the two men. Their street fight at King of the Ring in 2001 is remembered as one of the most grueling matches either man has ever worked.

It was the night in which Shane became a made man in the eyes of the fans. His level of popularity exists today because of his toughness. His feud with Angle definitely established that toughness.

A match at Survivor Series not only works because of the history between them but also because of McMahon's Raw invasion. Shane has been a babyface since his return to the company so he really had no reason to coordinate an unprovoked attack against Angle's brand.

Some of the SmackDown Superstars acted out of character as well; most notably The New Day.

Working side by side with top heels like Baron Corbin and Rusev, The New Day and other top babyfaces laid waste to any Raw Superstar they came into contact with. But Shane led the charge and he is the one that will have heat with the Raw crowd whenever Angle's roster decides to answer the attack.

The only way to answer is with another attack and this time, Angle will surely lead the way.

Eye for an eye will be the call and the violence will ultimately lead to Survivor Series. But should Angle and McMahon have a singles match, or should they physically lead their top guys into war as part of the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match?

This might be the way to go; Angle and McMahon can get their shots in against each other and their teams can do the same. The Raw-versus-SmackDown theme will be in play, of course, and the match should be the highlight of the night.

Booking Angle in the elimination match also keeps him fresh, which is a good thing. After all, if Angle can come out of Survivor Series in good shape, then he could have a few more spots before the year ends. He may even compete in the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Depending on how that night went for him, Angle could logically be on a path to WrestleMania 34. If that happens, then The Beast Incarnate could be waiting on him.

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle. One more time. That match is the one that would bring both men full circle in their WWE careers, as each man is the other's greatest rival. Lesnar is more dominant than he has ever been and Angle is still in phenomenal shape. Why not go one more round before Angle hangs up the boots?

For that matter, why not book this as Lesnar's last match as well? It's clear that the beast is not in the business of putting over younger talent; it's just not what the company wants from him. Many believe that working Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and giving up the clean pin is something that Lesnar should do and they may be right.

But does Reigns need that win? Didn't John Cena already hand him the torch? Does Lesnar even have a torch to pass at this point?

If Lesnar is not there to give a rub to the next generation, then he must be there to simply work main event matches. With that being the case, why not work his last main event match against Angle? Both men would get over, it would be a great way to wrap it up for them and the match could end in a handshake as a sign of respect.

If anyone in WWE deserves to go out on top at WrestleMania, it's Angle.

Of course, there's no way to know if Angle is up for this. Working Lesnar is no easy task; it's a physically demanding match for any Superstar despite the age. It could be that Angle feels he's got nothing left to prove and wouldn't want to step into the ring again after TLC.

But if he does, then there is a clear path ahead of him. Fans love a comeback story, and this is one that deserves to be told. Angle's presence in the WWE locker room is good for everyone on the roster. His presence in the ring is good for fans who respect him for all he's done in his career.

Ending his run on the Grandest Stage of Them All is the right thing to do.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com