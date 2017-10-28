NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Eric Bledsoe and Nikola Mirotic

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NBA season is only one week old, but trade rumors are already flying at a fast and furious pace due to controversies that have erupted in Phoenix and Chicago.

The first revolves around Eric Bledsoe's displeasure with his situation in the desert, while the other centers on Nikola Mirotic and his tenuous standing with the Chicago Bulls following a practice altercation with Bobby Portis that left him hospitalized.

With both Mirotic and Bledsoe reportedly wanting out of their respective locales, here's a rundown of the latest buzz from across the Association.

Suns GM Says There's No Timetable for Trading Bledsoe

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Bledsoe set the NBA world aflame Sunday when he tweeted his apparent displeasure with the Phoenix Suns, and the ensuing chaos has left general manager Ryan McDonough in a tough spot as he tries to navigate a somewhat shallow market for the floor general's services.

As a result, McDonough has made it clear he won't rush a deal, even though he would prefer to rid his team of the distraction in the near future.

"If you can imagine, my phone was ringing a lot yesterday," McDonough told Arizona Sports Radio 98.7 on Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "The ideal time to get a deal done is whenever the best offer presents itself. So we'd be fine doing it sooner rather than later. At the same time, he's under contract for this year plus next year. We sent him away from the team to eliminate that distraction. So we're willing to do a deal, we're open to do a deal whenever the best offer presents itself."

According to Haynes, the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are all "in the mix" for Bledsoe.

However, the Bucks don't sound like they're willing to part with any significant assets in order to land the disgruntled point guard.

On Thursday, the Racine Journal Times' Gery Woelfel reported the Bucks are "somewhat reluctant" to trade Malcolm Brogdon after the Suns requested him as the centerpiece of a potential package.

Citing sources, Woelfel added the Bucks countered with deals involving Matthew Dellavedova.

Needless to say, Dellavedova doesn't fit the outline of Phoenix's preferred return, which was outlined by ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Suns can afford to be patient, as McDonough mentioned, but they don't appear to have much leverage at this early juncture in the season.

Report: Mirotic Could Be Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Mirotic negotiated a no-trade clause when he re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on a two-year, $25 deal—that includes a 2018-19 team option—in September, but the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported Thursday he could be willing to waive it in order to facilitate a departure from the Windy City:

Johnson added Mirotic's representatives have told the Bulls' front office that he would prefer to remain with the club. However, it was emphasized the stretch 4 could "find returning to a locker room with Portis difficult" following a practice altercation that landed Mirotic in the hospital with facial fractures and a concussion.

It's hard to peg potential landing spots for Mirotic since he can't be dealt for more than two months, but he could be an intriguing rental for a contender in need of additional floor spacing off the bench.

A 35.0 percent three-point shooter for his career, Mirotic has flashed an ability to drain triples off the catch or quick dribble pull-ups.

Specifically, Mirotic drained 41.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot treys during the 2015-16 campaign and proved capable on pull-up triples to the tune of a 38.9 percent conversion rate a season ago.

And while Mirotic has yet to stitch together a particularly prolific offensive campaign, the team option tacked on to the second year of his deal will make him an attractive low-risk flier if he ultimately communicates that he's willing to waive his no-trade clause.



Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com. Stats courtesy of NBA.com.