Anthony Davis Leaves Game vs. Nuggets with Concussion

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis left the team's game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday with a concussion.

Per Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer, Davis will not return to the game due to the concussion.

The 24-year-old took an incidental elbow to the head as he was defending Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Davis struggled to remain healthy in the early portion of his career, failing to surpass 68 games played in each of his first four seasons. He also missed an Oct. 26 game against the Sacramento Kings earlier this season with a knee injury.

However, he appeared in a career-best 75 games last season, averaging 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field on his way to a First Team All-NBA spot. He has followed up with 25.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2017-18.

The four-time All-Star is one of the best two-way players in the league as evidenced by his scoring prowess and two appearances on an All-Defensive team.

It is difficult to envision the Pelicans realistically competing in the Western Conference without Davis, even with the presence of DeMarcus Cousins down low. Cousins will have to take on additional responsibility as the go-to option, while the combination of Cheick Diallo and Alexis Ajinca figures to see additional playing time.