Michael Bennett Not Worried by People Who Say He Lied About Police Mistreatment

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett pays little mind to those who say he embellished details of his encounter with Las Vegas police in August.

Bennett said, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson:



"People are entitled to their position and what they believe in, no matter what happened. So at the end of the day, there's going to be people who believe me and people who don't believe me, and my ultimate goal is not to make everybody believe me or make everybody happy, it's just about me being able to sleep at night and continuously speak upon what happened to me personally."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bennett said he had been the victim of racial profiling when he was in Las Vegas on the night of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Aug. 26 fight with Conor McGregor (warning: image contains profanity):

TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed Bennett being handcuffed on the ground (warning: video contains profanity):

Joe Lombardo, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, gave a press conference Sept. 29 showing some footage from officers' body cameras. Lombardo told reporters the department had viewed 861 videos, 193 of which were connected to the investigation into Bennett's claims.

Officers at the scene were responding to reports of a shooting, and Lombardo said officers had "reasonable suspicion to detain Bennett." He added the officers "acted appropriately and professionally."

The union representing officers from the LVMPD wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking the league to investigate Bennett for what the union claimed for "obvious false allegations." NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told reporters shortly thereafter the league had no intention of launching an investigation.