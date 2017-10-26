Nikola Mirotic Reportedly Wouldn't Veto Bulls Trade If Deal Was Made

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is reportedly willing to accept a trade should his team find an acceptable offer.

On Thursday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported "there are indications Mirotic now would pass on [a] veto and accept [a] trade." Johnson noted the Bulls can't trade Mirotic until Jan. 18.

According to Spotrac, Mirotic has a no-trade clause in his contract this season, while the 2018-19 campaign is a club option.

Mirotic still hasn't played during the 2017-18 season because of injury. He was hospitalized in the aftermath of a practice altercation with Bobby Portis, and Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg provided an update Thursday.

According to Johnson, Hoiberg said Mirotic—who needs to heal from his concussion before his facial fractures can be dealt with—will have a concussion checkup next week.

When healthy, Mirotic has been a steady role player for the Bulls the last three seasons. He averaged 10.2 points per game in 2014-15, 11.8 in 2015-16 and 10.6 last season and shot over 40 percent from the field all three years. He also sports a career 35 percent clip from three-point range and can stretch the floor with his shooting when defenders collapse on penetrating teammates.

He is also a capable defender considering opponents shot 1.5 worse than their normal percentages when Mirotic guarded them last season, per NBA.com.

Despite some of his solid attributes on the floor, the rebuilding Bulls don't figure to compete for a title or even a favorable playoff spot during the course of his current contract. Moving him could allow them to receive something in return before he potentially leaves in free agency.