Aaron Gordon Leaves Game vs. Nuggets After Suffering Concussion in 2nd Half

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon suffered a concussion during Friday's home game against the Denver Nuggets at the Amway Center.

The Magic announced the diagnosis and noted he won't return to the contest.

Gordon missed some time at the start of the season with an ankle injury, but he has been relatively healthy in recent years. He appeared in 158 of 164 possible games over the last two seasons, so the team will hope the latest issue is just another minor setback that won't keep him out long.

When healthy, the 22-year-old has shown signs of the player the Magic expected when they drafted him with the fourth overall pick in 2014.

He averaged just 5.2 points per game as a rookie, but he steadily improved with 9.2 points per game and 12.7 PPG over the next two seasons. He's averaging 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his fourth year.

Without a contract extension, Gordon is set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. This means any extended absence could not only be damaging for the Magic, but also for the player's future earnings.

Bismack Biyombo and Marreese Speights should both get more minutes for as long as Gordon is unavailable with rookie Jonathan Isaac also sidelined with an ankle injury.