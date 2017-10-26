    Dana White Calls Michael Bisping's Assault Accuser a 'F--king P---y'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    UFC president Dana White speaks with the media during a media day for UFC 207, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White responded Thursday to the man who filed a lawsuit against middleweight champion Michael Bisping over an alleged assault at a gym in Anaheim, California. 

    "I'm sure it's that typical f--king p---y who opens his mouth at the f--king gym, and then Bisping goes over andI don't know what Bisping did to him, but now he wants to f--king sue Bispingshould have shut your f--king face in the first place," White said on the RQMS Podcast (warning: post contains profanity). 

    "You're a clown. Guys like that are a f--king embarrassment."

    TMZ Sports first reported Tuesday that Bisping was being sued by Antonio Georgakopoulos, who alleged that he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with the fighter after he took his weights at the gym without asking. 

    Citing a copy of the lawsuit, TMZ reported Georgakopoulos alleged that Bisping "grabbed him by the throat and began to squeezecutting off oxygen."

    TMZ later spoke to the Anaheim Police Department and confirmed Bisping was not arrested and that the City Attorney's Office opted not to press charges due to a lack of evidence. 

    "Total bollocks," Bisping said of the allegations Thursday, according to MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi. "There's your comment."

    Bisping, 38, will headline UFC 217 on Nov. 4 when he puts his middleweight belt on the line against Georges St-Pierre. 

