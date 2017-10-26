Copa del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Thursday's Round-of-32, Leg 1 Games

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid needed two second-half penalties to beat Fuenlabrada at the Estadio Fernando Torres in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Thursday. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad, Las Palmas and Levante all won their first-leg ties, while Segunda division side Tenerife drew 0-0 at home against La Liga's Espanyol.

Here are the full results from the night's ties:

Lleida 0-1 Real Sociedad

Deportivo La Coruna 1-4 Las Palmas

Girona 0-2 Levante

Fuenlabrada 0-2 Real Madrid

Tenerife 0-0 Espanyol

A much-changed Real side was left waiting until the 63rd minute to take the lead. Los Blancos' opener came courtesy of a Marco Asensio penalty.

The goal drew Asensio level with Real's attacking talisman as the most prolific source of goals for the club this season, per OptaJose:

Asensio, winger Lucas Vazquez and playmaker Dani Ceballos all struggled to exert their influence during the first half. Yet things began to open up for Real after the break.

The problem was Los Merengues lacked a cutting edge with Borja Mayoral leading the line up front, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Real still couldn't up it a level after the goal but were awarded a second penalty when Paco Candela felled Theo Hernandez in the box. Vazquez tucked away the resulting spot-kick to make the result safe.

Real's stunted performance was summed up by Jesus Vallejo receiving a straight red card on his senior debut with just a minute left. Los Blancos won but will have to do much more if the club is going to win the cup for the first time since 2014.

It took a late Sergio Canales goal for Sociedad to leave Lleida with a win. The visitors picked a strong lineup featuring former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, along with Xabi Prieto and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Sociedad are in solid form in cup competitions this season, with progress likely in the Copa del Rey, as well as in the UEFA Europa League.

One of the night's two all-La Liga clashes saw Las Palmas trounce Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor. Las Palmas were two up inside 20 minutes thanks to a brace from 35-year-old winger Momo.

Deportivo's task got tougher when Juanfran was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card. Arsenal loanee Lucas Perez got one back for Depor just before the hour mark before Jonathan Calleri scored twice for the away side during the final 10 minutes.

fotopress/Getty Images

This was a fine performance from La UD, who passed the ball stylishly and intuitively at pace.

Things were also comfortable during a two-goal win in Girona. Emmanuel Boateng and Cheick Doukoure got the goals as the Valencia-based side opened up a commanding lead ahead of the second leg.

Real hardly impressed, but the squad has the depth to turn on the style in the later rounds, while Sociedad and Las Palmas staked their claims to repeat what Alaves managed last season and make it all the way to the final.