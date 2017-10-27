World Series 2017: Schedule and Predictions for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

No matter what happens, Game 3 of the 2017 World Series will have a lot to live up to if it wants to compete with Wednesday night's Game 2 thriller.

George Springer hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' comeback effort fell a run short as the Houston Astros earned a 7-6 win in an instant classic.

The Dodgers carried a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning and then saw Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen give up a run apiece in the eighth and ninth respectively as the Astros forced extras. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit a pair of solo shots in the top of the 10th, which Yasiel Puig answered with a solo shot of his own before Enrique Hernandez tied the game up with an RBI single.

Springer went deep off Brandon McCarthy to strike the final blow, but the Dodgers weren't done yet. Charlie Culberson hit a solo shot off Chris Devenski to bring up Puig with a chance to tie the game. The Dodgers slugger worked a 3-2 count before Devenski struck him out.

If the play-by-play of the final few innings was exhausting to read, it was more exhilarating and draining for the players on the field.

"I was fired up," Alex Bregman told reporters of Springer's homer. "It was unbelievable. Great swing. That's who he is. He's huge for this team. I'll say this, you can get punched in the mouth in this game and George Springer gets back up and he keeps fighting."

Game 3 will feature a pitching matchup of Lance McCullers Jr. and Yu Darvish, which might be closer than it appears based on name recognition. McCullers earned his first All-Star appearance in July before enduring a second half that saw him post a 8.23 ERA and be limited to six starts because of injury.

Two stellar appearances in the American League Championship Series later, and McCullers is rounding into form at the best possible time. The 24-year-old gave up just one run and three hits in 10 innings pitched against the Yankees, including a four-inning save in Houston's Game 7 victory.

"It's the best I've felt in many, many months," McCullers told reporters after his Game 4 start. "I've been trying to tell anyone with ears that, but it seemed like it was not being heard all the time. ... I'm ready to go moving forward."

Darvish, acquired in a midseason trade with the Texas Rangers, has had no such troubles in Los Angeles. He posted a 4-3 record with a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in nine regular-season starts with the Dodgers, striking out 61 batters in 49.2 innings. His success has only continued during the postseason, which has seen Darvish give up two earned runs and strike out 14 over 11.1 innings.

The Dodgers have had him on the mound for just 155 total pitches in those starts. He will enter Friday night fresh and with a history of success against the Astros, having posted a 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in six starts at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros went 1-1 against Darvish this season but hit just .182.

"We've had history with him," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters of Darvish. "It doesn't guarantee anything. There's no more comfort facing Darvish on Friday than there was three months ago in Texas. We'll have more information on him, but the games will have to be played on the field."

McCullers' only career start against the Dodgers came in 2015, which makes it irrelevant for these purposes.

Game 3 Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 3