Real Madrid Beat Fuenlabrada 2-0 in Leg 1 of Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid defeated Fuenlabrada 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 32 of the 2017-18 Spanish Copa del Rey at the Estadio Fernando Torres on Thursday.

A penalty from Marco Asensio broke the deadlock after 61 minutes and was followed by another strike from the spot by Lucas Vazquez with 10 minutes remaining.

Real posted their rotated selection ahead of the cup match:

Asensio joined Borja Mayoral to lead the attack, with coach Zinedine Zidane relying on the fringes of his squad against the minnows.

Fuenlabrada took the opportunity to play many of their squad talents, and it was the hosts who started stronger.

The home side could not test Real goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, however, and Madrid slowly upped the ante and suffocated their opponents' work.

Fuenlabrada have been in excellent form in recent weeks, and they managed to live with Real for the majority of the first half.

Dani Ceballos went close with a curling effort for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders, but neither side had a cutting edge in attack in a dour opening period.

Real continued to dominate possession until the half-time whistle, but Zidane couldn't have been impressed with his starting XI's finishing.

The visitors found shots on target hard to come by, and the small crowd were clearly not impressed by the action offered up by Real.

Marcos Llorente came closest to breaking the deadlock before the interval, but the Real midfielder was narrowly denied by keeper Jordi Codina and the woodwork.

Yaw Annor entered the action for Fuenlabrada after the break, with the hosts looking to inject enthusiasm into their attack.

However, it was Real who made the breakthrough shortly after the hour mark, as Achraf Hakimi was brought down by Fran Garcia on the outskirts of the box.

The job was given to Asensio to convert from the spot, and the Spain international was clinical with his penalty.

Real's advantage was deserved after their superiority on the ball, and Mayoral almost immediately doubled their lead with a header.

Madrid's second once again came from the penalty spot, as Paco Candela saw red for two quick yellow cards.

The substitute had only been on the pitch seven minutes, and his foul on Theo in the box triggered his marching orders.

Vazquez was given the duties by Real, and the winger found the back of the net with a tepid shot.



The night was capped off with a straight red card for Real's Jesus Vallejo, dismissed for a two-footed challenge on Luis Milla in the final moments.

Zidane will be pleased with the result, but the performance lacked intelligence in attack, despite the visitors' clear dominance in possession and territory.