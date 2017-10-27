World Series Schedule: TV Info and Live Stream for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A day off was needed to recover from the incredible drama in Game 2, but the World Series returns for Game 3 Friday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the brink of a 2-0 lead before Marwin Gonzalez tied the game for the Houston Astros against Kenley Jansen. After each team scored two runs in the 10th, George Springer's two-run shot in the 11th made the difference for a Houston road win.

This was a key win for the Astros, not only to avoid a two-game hole but also take back home-field advantage with three straight games at Minute Maid Park. Of course, the Dodgers showed a lot of fight in the last game as well and just fell short.

Based on what we have seen in just two games, it appears as though we are in for quite a series, beginning with Game 3.

World Series Game 3

When: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The theme of this series through two games has been big home runs. Justin Turner was the star in Game 1 with his go-ahead, two-run shot in the sixth inning of what became a 3-1 win for the Dodgers.

Springer hit the decisive shot in Game 2, although it was just one of many big moments Wednesday.

MLB Stat of the Day and Ryan M. Spaeder of Sporting News put the game in perspective:

There have been 11 home runs in two games, with only three of the 17 runs scored coming without the long ball.

What's scary is that both teams have the ability to keep it going. The Astros, which led all of baseball in runs scored, ranked second in the league with 238 home runs. The squad had 11 different players finish with at least 10 homers.

Although the Dodgers didn't have quite as many deep shots in the regular season, having six players with at least 20 homers on the year show that this is still a dangerous lineup with few holes.

Lance McCullers is well-suited to handle this as the Game 3 starter for the Astros. Even with a rough second half of the year—featuring an 8.23 ERA after the All-Star break—he only allowed eight home runs all season. He has made three appearances in the postseason with a 2.08 ERA and gave up just one run in six innings in his only start.

Yu Darvish has been even better, tallying two wins and a 1.59 ERA in two postseason starts.

"When you're talking about trying to win 11 games in October, you need that front-end pitching, and that start against Arizona and [the Cubs], this is why you trade for guys like that," manager Dave Roberts said of Darvish, per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This hasn't been the best season overall for Darvish, who has allowed 27 home runs on the year, but location change could be helpful. While Minute Maid Park has its quirks, it was surprisingly the best pitcher's park in the league this year, per ESPN.

Adding in his recent hot streak, the Dodgers should feel confident with the pending free agent on the mound.

As it has throughout the postseason, though, this game will come down to which team makes the big plays when needed. There are talented hitters on each side, but the difference will be the ones who can come through with the clutch hits in the late innings.

While it will take three more games to bring home a World Series title, grabbing a 2-1 lead could be huge for either side.