Anthony Davis Likely Out vs. Kings with Knee Injury

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Anthony Davis will "likely" sit out Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a knee injury.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN passed along Gentry's comment.

Davis, 24, was limited to five minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after banging knees with Maurice Harkless and Damian Lillard in the early part of the contest. An MRI came back negative, and he's listed as day-to-day.

