    Shaun Livingston Won't Play vs Wizards to Attend Devin Harris' Brother's Funeral

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets during a preseason game on September 30, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will miss the team's upcoming game against the Washington Wizards in order to attend the funeral for the brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

    Bruce Harris, 38, was killed Oct. 19 in a car crash in Dallas.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

