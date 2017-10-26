Shaun Livingston Won't Play vs Wizards to Attend Devin Harris' Brother's Funeral

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will miss the team's upcoming game against the Washington Wizards in order to attend the funeral for the brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Bruce Harris, 38, was killed Oct. 19 in a car crash in Dallas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.