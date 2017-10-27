Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 3 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Coming off an eventful Game 2, the 2017 World Series shifts to Minute Maid Park for three games starting Friday with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros looking to take control.

The Dodgers appeared on their way to a 2-0 series lead before the Astros stunned them with a late comeback, capped off by George Springer's two-run homer in the 11th inning, to even things up at one win apiece.

Yu Darvish and Lance McCullers Jr. will handle starting-pitching duties for their respective teams. The Astros have been unstoppable at home in the playoffs with a perfect 6-0 record. The Dodgers have gone 3-1 on the road this postseason.

2017 World Series Game 3 Info

Date: Friday, Oct. 27

TV: FOX

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Key Storylines

Houston Astros: Home-Field Advantage

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

It can't be understated how important winning Game 2 was for the Astros. Prior to that, their offense looked inept on the road during these playoffs.

Houston was able to get away with not being able to hit in Yankee Stadium during the American League Championship Series because it was guaranteed to play four games at home. That was a luxury it didn't have in the World Series.

Now that the Astros are going home, they can sweep the next three to win their first championship.

Even though Houston's offense has run hot and cold in October, depending on where the game is being played, the starting rotation has more than held up its end of the bargain.

McCullers, Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander and Charlie Morton have combined for a 3.01 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 80.2 innings.

The strange part of this is Houston was better on the road (53-28) than at home (48-33) during the regular season and scored 501 of its 896 runs away from Minute Maid Park.

Whatever has happened to the Astros lineup in road games this postseason could be rendered moot if they win the next three games at Minute Maid Park.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Short-Term Memory

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Dodgers were three outs away from holding serve at home in the first two games of the World Series before Marwin Gonzalez got to Jansen with a solo home run at the top of the ninth.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Dodgers bullpen gave up twice as many runs in Game 2 as in their first nine playoff games:

Jansen had converted an MLB-record 12 straight postseason saves before Gonzalez took him deep. The two teams exchanged runs over the next two innings, with each scoring twice in the 10th inning before the Astros got two more at the top of the 11th and held on for a 7-6 win after giving up one run back at the bottom half of the inning.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson took a high-road approach after the loss.

"There's a lot of ways we can take this," Pederson told reporters. "Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap and give the other team some credit. They've got a really good ballclub and a really good lineup."

Coming off a loss like the Dodgers suffered, it would be easy to ask if they had the ability to put it behind them and move forward.

Fortunately, there is already some evidence that the Dodgers really don't let their bad moments linger. They had a stretch from Aug. 26 through Sept. 11 in which they lost 15 of 16 games.

Gabe Lacques of USA Today called the 16-game stretch a "legitimate crisis." Third baseman Justin Turner told reporters the Dodgers were "the worst team in baseball" at the time of their 1-15 run.

The Dodgers closed the regular season by going 12-6, then won their first six playoff games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

Heading to Houston was going to be a difficult task for the Dodgers, regardless of where things stood in the series. They made it a little more difficult on themselves after losing Game 2, but they are still capable of turning things around in a hurry.