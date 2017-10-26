Pitt Freshman Football Players Charged for Fight over Madden

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pitt freshmen Paris Ford and Tyler Sear were charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after an Oct. 17 fight over a game of Madden.

The police report obtained by Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said the two were “engaged in fighting behavior" when officers arrived on the scene. Ford later tweeted out a photo attributing the incident to a Madden video game and made it clear there were no lingering hard feelings:



Pitt spokesman E.J. Borghetti said the fight was “immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.”

Disorderly conduct is a summary charge.

Ford, a 4-star defensive back, has not played this season. He is likely to redshirt in 2017, barring injury to the secondary.

Sear, a tight end, has played in four games and recorded one catch for 10 yards.