    Pitt Freshman Football Players Charged for Fight over Madden

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    People walk out of the Panther Store at the Petersen Events Center at the University of Pittsburgh before a presentation announcing the use of the classic
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pitt freshmen Paris Ford and Tyler Sear were charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after an Oct. 17 fight over a game of Madden. 

    The police report obtained by Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said the two were “engaged in fighting behavior" when officers arrived on the scene. Ford later tweeted out a photo attributing the incident to a Madden video game and made it clear there were no lingering hard feelings:

    Pitt spokesman E.J. Borghetti said the fight was “immediately addressed and the appropriate disciplinary actions from a program standpoint have been internally handled.”

    Disorderly conduct is a summary charge.

    Ford, a 4-star defensive back, has not played this season. He is likely to redshirt in 2017, barring injury to the secondary.

    Sear, a tight end, has played in four games and recorded one catch for 10 yards. 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Live: CFB Week 9 Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Top HS Recruits Leave Team Over Concussion Concerns

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      🔊 Why Targeting Is CFB's Biggest on Field Problem

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: NFL Buzz Builds for WVU QB Will Grier

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com