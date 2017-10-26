Dan Quinn Defends Steve Sarkisian's Offense After Falcons' Inconsistent Start

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following three straight losses in which the offense has scored a total of 41 points, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is sticking up for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

"There's a lot of really good things that Steve does, and I don't want to lose sight of how good a football coach this guy is," Quinn told reporters Thursday (via ESPN's Vaughn McClure). "And I think all of us, when you're going through a time where you're not producing from a points standpoint that you like, there's a lot of factors involved."

