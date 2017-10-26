    Dan Quinn Defends Steve Sarkisian's Offense After Falcons' Inconsistent Start

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 01: Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Atlanta Falcons on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Following three straight losses in which the offense has scored a total of 41 points, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is sticking up for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

    "There's a lot of really good things that Steve does, and I don't want to lose sight of how good a football coach this guy is," Quinn told reporters Thursday (via ESPN's Vaughn McClure). "And I think all of us, when you're going through a time where you're not producing from a points standpoint that you like, there's a lot of factors involved."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

