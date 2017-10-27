Dodgers vs. Astros: Game 3 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Latest Comments

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, Game 3 can't come soon enough.

Below, we'll break down all the relevant viewing information, preview Game 3 and share some comments from both teams following Wednesday's epic showdown.

When: Friday, Oct. 27, at 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston

Watch: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 2 Preview and Comments

Game 2 was an instant classic, with the Astros holding off the Dodgers, 7-6, in 11 innings. It was a game that will live on in baseball history.

It featured eight home runs, an amazing first pitch narrated by the legendary Vin Scully, a baseball bouncing off the brim of Chris Taylor's hat in center field and bouncing to Joc Pederson (likely saving a run), brush fires starting in the vicinity of the ballpark, the Astros ending the L.A. bullpen's 28-inning scoreless streak, Marwin Gonzalez homering in the top of the ninth to force extra innings, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa blasting back-to-back homers in the top of the 10th that was followed by Correa's exaggerated bat flip, a fan jumping into the Astros bullpen before being escorted from the stadium, the Dodgers tying the game in the bottom of the 10th and that included Yasiel Puig blasting a homer and literally placing his bat on the ground in lieu of a bat flip, Chris Devenski hitting second-base umpire Laz Diaz with a pickoff attempt that amazingly helped the Astros as it kept the ball from sailing into the outfield, George Springer ripping a go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the 11th, the Dodgers going through their entire bullpen, and Charlie Culberson hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the 11th, albeit in vain, as the Dodgers ultimately came up a run short.

Phew. Got all that?

"I've been part of some pretty exciting games, but with all that this one entailed to be in the World Series and to be down a game, the roller coaster of emotion," Justin Verlander, who started Game 2 for the Astros, told David Schoenfield of ESPN.com. "This is an instant classic, and to be able to be part of it is pretty special."

Houston's Alex Bregman summed it up more simply.

"Was that not the best baseball game ever?" he asked, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

There's still the matter of winning three more games, of course. And with the next three games in Houston, the Astros have the opportunity to wrap things up at home. On the other hand, pulling off four straight wins against an excellent Dodgers team is a tall task.

And the Dodgers don't appear to be shook.

"If you look at the season, we sort of gave ourselves some breathing room out of the gate, and throughout the postseason won games early," manager Dave Roberts noted, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.com. "But I still think that the preparation, the focus on each day to win each day, I think that will be there. Whether we're up 2-0 or tied 1-1 going into Houston, I don't think that's going to change our mindset." Joc Pederson shared a similar sentiment. "There's a lot of ways we can take this," he said "Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap and give the other team some credit. They've got a really good ballclub and a really good lineup."

There were questions after the game about whether Roberts should have pulled starter Rich Hill after just four innings or asked Kenley Jansen to get six outs. And there will be questions if L.A.'s dominant bullpen can regain its form after the Astros lit them up for six runs Wednesday.

The prevailing storyline coming into this series was the Dodgers' excellent pitching against baseball's most productive and explosive lineup this season. In Game 1, Clayton Kershaw and the team's bullpen prevailed in a 3-1 win.

In Game 2—eight innings into Game 2, more precisely—Houston's bats came alive.

Game 3 is pivotal. Houston is an impressive 5-0 at home this postseason, and their starting pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr., has given up just six hits and three runs in 13.0 innings in the playoffs. He'll face Yu Darvish, who has gone 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.1 innings this postseason.

While the Astros have plenty of familiarity with Darvish—they faced him twice this year, managing four runs in 12 innings while he was still with the Texas Rangers—they know he's still a daunting matchup.

"We've had history with him," manager A.J. Hinch noted, per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times. "It doesn't guarantee anything. There's no more comfort facing Darvish on Friday than there was three months ago in Texas. We'll have more information on him, but the games will have to be played on the field."

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have to deal with McCullers' curveball. In Game 7 of the ALCS, McCullers amazingly threw 24 straight curves to put away the New York Yank.

"I've never been around or never caught a pitcher like McCullers, who literally the last [24] pitches you don't even have to put a sign down," Hinch said. "[Brian] McCann just said, 'Bring it.' And it shows the quality of the pitch. He's not sneaking up on anybody with his stuff. People know."

Are you excited for Game 3 yet?

You should be. If Game 2 was any indication, this series has all the makings of an all-timer.