Russell Okung, More May Skip Owners Meeting Due to NFL's Justice Reform Efforts

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Russell Okung could be among a group of NFL players who skip the next round of owners meetings next week due to frustration with the league's current effort on social justice reform.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Okung explained his frustration with the NFL and why he may decide not to attend the next round of meetings:

"I am disappointed that further progress has not been reached on discussions with the league. NFL officials appear unmotivated and don't share the same sense of urgency. Increasingly, the meetings appear unproductive at best and disingenuous at worst. Furthermore, the ongoing disparagement of Colin Kaepernick is a factor needing remedy for the players and public to feel heard and for real progress to be made."

During the most recent meetings on Oct. 17, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a group of 13 NFL players, 11 owners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith met for four hours with very little being accomplished.

"According to the players there, there was very little talk about the national anthem, and the discussion didn't touch even the idea of a change to the league's policy on standing for the anthem," Breer wrote.

Okung wrote an open letter on the Players' Tribune to his fellow players encouraging them to get organized with their message to enact meaningful social change:

"While I don't have all the answers as to how to ensure we are not robbed of this moment, I am convinced that we will never make progress if we do not find a way to come together and take action that represents the will of the players. What we have is strength in numbers. But our strength is currently not being leveraged because we have no means of direct communication that is not — in some way, shape or form — controlled, monitored or manipulated by outside forces."

Per Schefter, Okung has "acknowledged there have been attempts to promote individual players in the community, but he believes not enough has been done, and he said other players feel the same way."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, NFL owners and players will meet again to discuss social issues on Oct. 31.