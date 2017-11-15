Building the Ultimate Fantasy WWE Survivor Series Teams

6 of 6

Jun Kasai, Mankind, Roddy Piper, Psycho Clown, Wild Bull Curry

This is the team that referees would do their damnedest to avoid officiating, one parents would hesitate to allow their children to watch.

These are the unhinged and unpredictable, the brawlers who seem to enjoy the sensation of seeing their own teeth on the ground. Wrestling's wildest characters joining forces would make for a compelling kind of chaos.

Kasai

The man known as Crazy Monkey has made his living reveling in savagery. Kasai's resume is brimming with bloodbaths and matches where broken glass covered the canvas.

He brawls. He bites. He wrestles like a rabid animal trapped in a corner.

Throughout his career in various hardcore promotions, Kasai has shown himself willing to do just about anything in the ring, with seemingly no fear of pain or blood.

Mankind

The most unsettling of Mick Foley's alter egos was one of the Attitude Era's most iconic characters. He was a beast one had to muzzle, an unbalanced man who talked of eating worms and charred flesh.

Seeing his leather mask and missing teeth from across the ring would sure leave his foes disturbed from the get-go.

And as we've seen in his Hell in a Cell matches, there is no risk Mankind wouldn't take. He'd be surrounded by fellow risk-takers in this Survivor Series squad.

Piper

Hot Rod was rarely the most level-headed member of any group. He would be here, the fiery, calculating captain of this band of wildmen.

Piper entertained throughout the 1970s and 1980s as a man on the edge.

He smashed a ketchup bottle on his head. He broke a coconut over Jimmy Snuka's head. He was a whirlwind whipping through the wrestling landscape with his fists cocked and a wry smile on his face.

Psycho Clown

Doink the Clown was a goofy pest. Psycho Clown is something born from a far darker place.

The Lucha Libre AAA star careens around the ring looking for someone to punch, stomp or torture on the mat.

He wears clown-themed attire that would be right at home in a Guillermo del Toro movie.

Like Kusai, Piper and the rest of the crew, Psycho Clown can handle himself in a hardcore bout. This team would have the clear edge in any Extreme Rules bout.

Curry

In the ring, Curry stalked his prey in an odd stance, with his arms up like one of Boris Karloff's monsters come to life. He was a barroom brawler, an unrefined, cheap-shotting scrapper.

Greg Oliver and Steven Johnson wrote of Curry in The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: The Heels: "He made little pretense of wrestling; his actions more resembled those of an out-of-control gremlin."

Curry helped develop the brutal art of hardcore wrestling, infusing chair shots and cinder blocks into his offense in the 1950s and 1960s when that kind of stunt was not nearly as commonplace.

The roaming, wild-eyed monster would be right at home alongside guys such as Kusai. Their team, though, would be in danger of being out of control before the opening bell even rang.