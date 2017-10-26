Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers Combine for Unprecedented Mark in Game 2

Harry How/Getty Images

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer went 3-for-5 during Wednesday's Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, smacking a go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the 11th inning that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Springer's homer wasn't the last of the night, however, as Charlie Culberson added a solo round-tripper in the bottom of the frame to cap the night with a World Series-record eight home runs, per Sportsnet Stats. There were no repeat offenders in the contest, with eight different players each hitting a home run in the game.

The Dodgers started the home run parade in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run from center fielder Joc Pederson and added a second when shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run blast the following frame.

However, most of the fireworks came late in the contest. Down by a run to begin the top of the ninth inning, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez stepped to the plate to lead off and knocked a ball over the center field fence off of the nearly unhittable Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to tie the game and eventually send it to extra innings.

Five combined home runs later and the Astros evened up the series at one apiece with the strikeout of right fielder Yasiel Puig by reliever Chris Devenski in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The series now shifts to Houston for Game 3 on Friday, with Lance McCullers set to take the mound for the Astros and Yu Darvish going for the Dodgers.