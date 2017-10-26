    Freddie Roach Says He'd Like to See Potential GSP, Conor McGregor Fight Happen

    Adam Wells
October 26, 2017

    Freddie Roach will make his debut as UFC cornerman for Georges St-Pierre in his fight against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, and the boxing trainer says he would like to see a matchup of St-Pierre and Conor McGregor in the future.

    "McGregor is a cocky kid and he did OK in his fight against Floyd Mayweather," Roach told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto. "I would just say OK. I would enjoy that fight and I would like to see that fight happen. It's possible."

    Roach is a legend in boxing, working with top fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, but his appearance in St-Pierre's corner will mark his first foray into mixed martial arts.

    On getting into MMA, Roach told Okamoto he's "never been an elite MMA trainer," but he made a promise to St-Pierre to be in his corner.

    St-Pierre's training partner, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, told TSN (via the Irish Mirror) it is "probable" that St-Pierre will call out McGregor if he defeats Bisping.

    McGregor was last seen in Roach's world of boxing when he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26. The UFC lightweight champion doesn't have a fight scheduled, though UFC president Dana White recently told reporters a title unification bout against interim champion Tony Ferguson "makes the most sense."

