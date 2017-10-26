    Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Had 13 Screws Inserted to Repair Collarbone Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has revealed that he had 13 screws inserted into his injured collarbone to help it repair. The 33-year-old broke the news during the "Clueless Gamer" segment on Conan O'Brien's late-night show.

    Rodgers suffered the broken right clavicle during the team's Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

