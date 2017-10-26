Martina Hingis Announces Retirement on Instagram

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis legend Martina Hingis has announced she will retire from the sport after 23 years as a professional.

Hingis released a statement via her official Instagram account, saying it was time for her to hang up her tennis shoes:

"Looking back now, it's hard to believe that almost exactly 23 years ago I made my professional debut. The years that followed have been some of the most rewarding years of my life, both personally and professionally, but I believe the time has come for me to retire, which I will be doing after my last match here in Singapore."

The Swiss player added:

"I feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to play this wonderful sport for so many years. Tennis has always been my passion and I am extremely thankful for all the challenges, opportunities, partnerships and friendships it's given me."

Hingis leaves tennis with a clean sweep of the Grand Slam titles, winning seven major singles events, including Wimbledon in 1997.

She is a three-time winner of the Australian Open, and in latter years, developed huge success in the doubles arena. Over the course of her career, Hingis has claimed another 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, including four since 2015.



The 37-year-old was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2013 and exits with an undeniable record and status.