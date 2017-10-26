Kenny Britt Says He Hated London 'With a Passion' Ahead of Browns' Trip

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt said he "hated" London after making the trip to England's capital city with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

On Thursday, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com passed along comments from the veteran wideout as the Browns get prepared to play the Minnesota Vikings in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

"I hated London, hated it," Britt said. "I hated it with a passion."

He added: "I hated everything about it. I hated the flight. I hated us being there so long. I hated the flight back. I hated the food. You can ask my wife the same thing, and she'll give you the same answer."

Britt made three catches for 43 yards in the Rams' loss to the New York Giants last October at Twickenham Stadium, which is also the site of this week's clash with the Vikings.

The 29-year-old New Jersey native added he has no sightseeing plans with his family during the trip.

"Will I get out?" he said. "No, I won't get out. When I leave the country, I don't leave the resort anyway. Last time my wife and daughter actually took a trip to Paris. Had a worse time there. It's a long story, but it was all bad."

Meanwhile, the NFL has expressed potential interest in putting a full-time franchise in London. Mark Waller, the league's executive vice president of international, said it's possible that could happen as early as 2022, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"Absolutely. And that aligns well from a CBA and union standpoint—that would need to be part of a union agreement. Not to say we couldn't bargain it separately, but obviously if we're doing it around that time, that would make sense. And from a media/broadcast standpoint, we'd need to think it through. It feels to me like all the indicators are there, showing that's still a realistic timeframe."

There are a lot of logistical hurdles to jump before that becomes reality, including the extended travel for road teams and the London franchise's constant trips across the Atlantic.

Luckily for Britt, he'll likely be retired before the UK trips possibly become an even more frequent occurrence for teams around the NFL.