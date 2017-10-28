Girona vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia to face Girona in La Liga on Sunday, as Los Blancos hope to climb up to second in their pursuit of Barcelona.

The champions remain five points behind Barca and will expect to claim three points against a side that should be threatened by relegation come season's end.

Real struggled in the opening weeks of the season, but manager Zinedine Zidane has steadied the ship in recent games.

Here is how you can watch the encounter at the compact Estadi Montilivi:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT)/11:15 a.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK)/ beINSports (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, beIN Sports

Preview

fotopress/Getty Images

After achieving promotion from the Segunda Division last term, Girona have started their tenure in La Liga competently.

Two wins and three draws have proved their mettle, but the arrival of Real will test the side to their maximum.

Zidane has had to press the reset button this season after his side's lacklustre start to the defence of their Spanish crown.

The champions are still short of their irresistible best, but they know they cannot afford to give Barca anymore encouragement at the top.

Clean sheets have been difficult for Los Blancos to consistently find, but the recent 3-0 win against Eibar appeared more like the Real of old.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Marco Asensio found the back of the net in the victory, and the Spain international is expected to blossom this season.

The 21-year-old should see increased minutes this term, and he has three goals in nine games in La Liga already—he's also created 15 chances, per Squawka.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to carry the onus for the Santiago Bernabeu stadium giants, and his goal threat will be Girona's primary concern in front of an intimate home crowd.

This is the type of game Real cannot afford to not excel in. Zidane's men have to find their form in encounters against lesser sides and not meander their way to victories.

With UEFA Champions League commitments always a concern, Zidane's players will need to step up and support Ronaldo with finding goals and a winning streak.