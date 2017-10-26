John Wall on LaVar Ball: 'I Got Beef with Nobody'

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

John Wall was asked by TMZ Sports if he had any lingering dispute with LaVar Ball on Wednesday night while the Washington Wizards star was standing outside of a Los Angeles club.

"I got beef with nobody," Wall responded before declining to answer any further questions.

The brief exchange came two days after Wall said he would show Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball "no mercy" when he played against him Wednesday, in response to some trash talk from LaVar before the matchup.

"Washington coming in here Wednesday? They better beware," LaVar Ball said earlier in the week during an interview with BallisLife.com. "Because Lonzo ain't losing again! Not in the same week!"

Wall's teammate, Marcin Gortat, took exception with the elder Ball's comments:

LaVar Ball turned out to be prophetic in his comments in this instance, however, as the Lakers beat the Wizards on Wednesday night in overtime, 102-99. Lonzo Ball didn't exactly win the individual matchup with Wall—he finished with just six points, though he added eight rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and just one turnover, while Wall posted 18 points and nine assists—but his team came away with the win.

After the game, Wall praised the rookie.

"He's a quiet kid who doesn't say too much," he told ESPN's Jeff Goodman, per Ohm Youngmisuk. "He's been dealing with it [his father's outspoken comments] his whole life. It doesn't bother him. It's just new to everybody else. He's very mature for his age. He can pass, can score the ball—he just wasn't making shots tonight. We both wanted to play better."