Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Odds, Betting Pick

The Oklahoma Sooners own the rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, winning 18 of 24 meetings all-time, including the last five in a row. But OU is only 4-4 against the spread over the last eight meetings, as Texas Tech has kept several games close. The Sooners face a significant spread for Saturday night's rumble with the Raiders.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 21-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

Why the Texas Tech Red Raiders can cover the spread

The Red Raiders began this season well enough, winning their first three games. Now they're looking to bounce back after suffering a 31-13 loss to Iowa State last week. Texas Tech was within one score of covering as a seven-point dog, driving into Cyclones territory early in the fourth quarter down 24-13. But an interception off a screen pass went 61 yards the other way, sealing the Raiders' fate.

On the day, three Texas Tech turnovers led directly to 17 Iowa State points. The Raiders also missed a short field goal and got stopped on fourth downs at the Cyclones 9-yard and 39-yard lines.

Two weeks ago, Texas Tech led at West Virginia 35-17 midway through the third quarter but allowed the Mountaineers to finish with a 29-0 run and lost 46-35. The Red Raiders outgained West Virginia that day by over 100 yards, and on the season, they've outgained five of their seven opponents.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

The Sooners remained alive in their quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff last week, fending off Kansas State 42-35. Oklahoma spotted the Wildcats a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the game and trailed 21-7 late into the second quarter. But the Sooners scored the first 18 points out of halftime, and they later won the game on Rodney Anderson's 22-yard touchdown spurt around the end in the last 15 seconds.

On the afternoon, Oklahoma outgained Kansas State 619-412. So the Sooners have now outgained each of their seven opponents this season—three of them by 200 yards or more.

Two weeks ago, OU led Texas most of the way, fell down in the fourth quarter but got a big touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to win 29-24.

Smart pick

Only two of Oklahoma's wins this season have come by 20 points or more, while Texas Tech has yet to lose by that much. Also, the Sooners may have next week's Bedlam game at Oklahoma State on their minds. Finally, playing at home means the spread is probably inflated by a field goal or so. Oklahoma is likely to win this game, but the smart money rides with the Red Raiders, plus the points.

