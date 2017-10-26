World Series 2017 Schedule: Updated TV, Live-Stream Coverage Guide

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Every World Series game provides its own storyline and is memorable to some extent. Whether it's top-of-the-line pitching, clutch hitting, a fielding gem, a fielding mistake or a base-running error, there's usually something to remember.

Then there are the classics—the games that live on for decades because of the excitement of the moment combined with spectacular play.

The Houston Astros came up with such an effort in their 7-6, 11-inning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series, a matchup that ranks with some of the greatest games in the history of the Fall Classic.

A World Series-record eight home runs were hit in the game at Dodger Stadium.

The Astros found their power bats late in the game when it appeared they were about to face a 2-0 deficit in the Series. They entered the top of the ninth trailing the Dodgers 3-2, and the home team had ace closer Kenley Jansen on the mound. Marwin Gonzalez shocked the Dodgers and their fans by launching a game-tying homer to lead off the inning.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Astros appeared to take control of the game when Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa blasted back-to-back homers off Josh Fields in the 10th inning. However, the Dodgers refused to give in as Yasiel Puig homered and Enrique Hernandez singled home Logan Forsythe with the tying run.

Cameron Maybin opened the top of the 11th with a single off of Brandon McCarthy and subsequently stole second, and George Springer followed by attempting to hit the ball to the right side so it would advance Maybin to third. Springer did just that—and then some. He launched the ball over the fence in right center field for a two-run homer.

While Charlie Culberson got the Dodgers to within one run at 7-6 with his two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the inning, reliever Chris Devenski struck out Puig after a nine-pitch battle to end the game.

Both teams knew they had played in a World Series classic.

"That's an incredible game on so many levels, so many ranges of emotion," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, per Ken Gurnick and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "If you like October baseball, if you like any kind of baseball, that's one of the most incredible games you'll ever be a part of."

"I mean, honestly, it was an exciting baseball game," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's two teams that competed for 27 outs. And, yeah, it was an emotional roller coaster. There were some big plays defensively, some big pitches made, obviously some big hits and big homers. And the focus was there. Guys were playing hard on both sides. And unfortunately we came up short."

In addition to Puig and Culberson's home runs, the Dodgers also received earlier home runs from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.

If the 7-6 final score sounds familiar, it's because that was the final score of the famed sixth game of the 1975 World Series won by the Boston Red Sox over the Cincinnati Reds. Carlton Fisk won that game when he hit one of the most famous home runs in Series history, blasting the ball off the left field foul pole off Cincinnati reliever Pat Darcy.

The game also compared to the sixth game of the 1991 World Series between the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves. Kirby Puckett won that game with an 11th-inning home run that gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory.

David Freese won the sixth game of the 2011 World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals when he launched an 11th-inning long ball to break the hearts of the Texas Rangers by handing them a 10-9 defeat.

The only diminishing factor to this year's classic is that the three games just mentioned were elimination games, while this was just the second game of the series.

The series will resume in Houston Friday night at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised by Fox. The game can be live-streamed on MLB.TV.

Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Dodgers, while Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Here's the remaining World Series schedule:

(Series tied, 1-1)

Friday, October 27, Game 3

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, October 28, Game 4

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, October 29, Game 5

Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, October 31, Game 6

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Wednesday, November 1, Game 7

Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary