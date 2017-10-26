World Series 2017: Remaining Dates, Schedule, Ticket Info and Prediction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros put on one of the best shows in recent World Series memory Wednesday night as nine of the 13 runs in Game 2 came in the eighth inning or later as the AL champions scored a dramatic 7-6 road victory in 11 innings to level the series.

Now the 2017 Fall Classic shifts to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the next three games. The 'Stros must sweep those contests if they want to clinch their first World Series title at home. The series will return to L.A. for the final two clashes if necessary.

Let's check out all of the important viewing information for the rest of the World Series. That's followed by a preview and prediction for Friday night's Game 3.

Remaining World Series Details

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. ET (Minute Maid Park)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m. ET (Minute Maid Park)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:16 p.m. ET (Minute Maid Park)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:09 p.m. ET (Dodger Stadium); if necessary

Game 7: Wednesday. Nov. 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET (Dodger Stadium); if necessary

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 3 Preview

The deep Astros offense emerged from its slumber just in time during Game 2. The group, which scored 24 runs in four games against the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS, cooled off with 20 runs across a seven-game series with the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Houston still managed to survive against the Yanks but opened the World Series with a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. It once again struggled to generate runs for the first seven innings Wednesday and trailed 3-1 with six outs left.

Carlos Correa provided an RBI single in the eighth and then came the power barrage. Marwin Gonzalez tied the game with a homer in the ninth, Jose Altuve and Correa went back-to-back in the 10th, and George Springer provided what turned out to become the game-winning blast in the 11th.

ESPN Stats and Info noted the Astros set a new record in the process:

The result was a crucial win for Houston. Although an early 2-0 hole wouldn't have been fatal, coming back from that deficit against the star-studded Dodgers pitching staff would have represented a monumental uphill climb.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles watched a golden opportunity to take a commanding lead slip away. But it can take solace in the fact it had several chances to win the game despite a rare off night from the bullpen, including typically dominant closer Kenley Jansen.

Outfielder Enrique Hernandez said afterward the Dodgers must focus on the positives rather than lamenting a game that got away late.

"We don't see why we have to put our heads down," he told reporters. "We're never going to give up. I'd rather be one-to-one than down 0-and-2 right now."

The Dodgers will turn to Yu Darvish to get back on track. The 31-year-old starter has been on a roll since coming over in a July trade with the Texas Rangers. He posted a 3.44 ERA across nine regular season starts after the deal and sports a 1.59 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11.1 innings so far during the playoffs.

Houston will counter with Lance McCullers Jr. He finished the campaign with a 4.25 ERA, but, like Darvish, he's been lights out since the postseason got underway with a 2.08 ERA in three appearances, which includes one start and two multi-inning relief appearances.

All told, the biggest question for both Game 3 and the rest of the series is whether Wednesday night's thriller kick-starts a return to form for the Astros offense or if it was just a one-off performance. The answer will likely decide which team captures the championship.

Game 3 Prediction: 4-3 Dodgers