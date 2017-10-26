Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will complete their four-game run against AFC East teams when they visit the New York Jets (3-4) on Sunday as small road chalk at the sportsbooks.

The Falcons fell to 0-3 versus the division with a 23-7 loss to the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday night.

NFL point spread: The Falcons opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 47 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.2-21.3 Falcons (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Falcons can cover the spread

Atlanta has gone 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 road games, including last week's loss at New England.

The Falcons led the league in scoring a year ago and have struggled under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who has seen his unit total only 14 points in the second half of the previous three games combined.

Sarkisian has to be on the hot seat at this point, so expect him to change things up in an effort to jump-start the offense.

Why the Jets can cover the spread

The Jets should have beaten the Miami Dolphins last week on the road, but quarterback Josh McCown threw an untimely interception that led to the game-winning field goal in a 31-28 road loss.

New York had led 28-14 heading into the fourth quarter and instead suffered a tough setback that put the team back under the .500 mark.

Regardless, the Jets are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games and have a good enough defense to further frustrate Atlanta to the point that Sarkisian could be on his way out after this game.

Smart pick

Few teams face the pressure the Falcons do here, especially considering the New Orleans Saints have won four games in a row to seize control of the NFC South lead.

Three consecutive losses have put Atlanta in a tough spot, while New York is just happy to be near the .500 mark at this point of the season.

The Jets are 5-0-1 ATS in their previous six games during the month of October, and head coach Todd Bowles has done a solid job rallying his young players, so look for that trend to continue.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the Falcons' last seven games against the Jets.

The Jets are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games in October.

The Falcons are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

