Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The New England Patriots (5-2) will look to continue their winning streak when they host the equally hot Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Sunday as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Patriots and Chargers have both won their last three games in similar ways, getting the job done with improved defense.

NFL point spread: The Patriots opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.5-19.5 Patriots (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Los Angeles has gone 12-4-1 against the spread in its last 17 road games. That includes a 2-0-1 ATS mark this season, with the team not having much of a home-field advantage at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The Chargers will be visiting a beat-up New England team playing without its best defensive player in linebacker Dont'a Hightower due to a shoulder injury, while wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) may also sit out. They are getting the Pats at a good time.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

New England has won six of the past seven meetings with the Chargers straight up and covered the spread in five of the previous seven in the series at home.

While some may view this as a potential letdown spot for the Patriots coming off their win in the Super Bowl rematch with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, those seldom exist because head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are so competitive.

That's not to say they never happen, but Belichick and Brady will make sure they do not lose here.

Smart pick

Los Angeles was winless after its first four games before upsetting the New York Giants 27-22 as a three-point road underdog on October 8.

The Chargers followed that up with wins over the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos in a pair of divisional games, but each of their opponents was struggling heading into those matchups.

New England is not in the same boat and instead has the opportunity to be the first AFC team to six wins, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs both playing later in prime time.

The Patriots will take care of business and cover in an easy win over Los Angeles.

NFL betting trends

The Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road against the Patriots.

The total has gone under in four of the Chargers' last five games against the Patriots.

The Patriots are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games at home against teams with losing records.

