John Wall Praises Lonzo Ball After Lakers Win; LaVar Ball Says 'I Told You So'

After the Los Angeles Lakers' come-from-behind, 102-99 win over the Washington Wizards in overtime Wednesday, Wiz point guard John Wall had some kind words for Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman (h/t ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk), Wall felt Ball did some good things despite the fact that he made just two of his 11 shots and finished with six points: "He's a quiet kid who doesn't say too much. He's been dealing with it [his father's outspoken comments] his whole life. It doesn't bother him. It's just new to everybody else. He's very mature for his age. He can pass, can score the ball—he just wasn't making shots tonight. We both wanted to play better."

Ball's father—LaVar Ball—said prior to the game that Lonzo wouldn't lose twice in one week after suffering a previous defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

After L.A.'s win, LaVar said to Goodman, "I told you so. I've seen this story before."

