Arsenal Transfer News: Olivier Giroud Was 'In the Building' to Join Everton

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud came so close to joining Everton during the summer that he was already "in the building” before having a change of heart, according to Ronald Koeman.

The former Toffees boss made the revelation in an interview with Voetbal International in the wake of his sacking (via Metro's George Bellshaw): "I had Olivier Giroud in the building. He would have fitted perfectly but, at the very last moment, he decided that he'd rather live in London and stay at Arsenal. That was really hard to swallow. You tell me, where you can get a better striker?"

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Giroud was linked with a move to Everton from the moment Arsenal landed Alexandre Lacazette in July but ended up staying at the Emirates Stadium. The 31-year-old has been a bench option in the Premier League this season and bagged two goals in the UEFA Europa League.

Everton started the season without a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Manchester United in the summer, and the team's attack never clicked. After a dismal start to the season and a heavy beating at the hands of the Gunners on Sunday, Koeman was sacked.

The Toffees undoubtedly could have used Giroud, who remains an efficient forward with a reputation for scoring spectacular goals. He took to Twitter after winning this year's edition of the FIFA Puskas Award:

The France international has proved a perfect fit for the Premier League over the years thanks to his ability to hold up the ball, link play and be effective in the air. He's deadly inside the box and has enough athleticism to get up and down the pitch in a hurry.

He never has been a world-class option up front but led the line commendably for Arsenal for years. He should thrive in his new role as a depth player given his tremendous ability off the bench, which WhoScored.com highlighted:

Giroud, in all likelihood, would have been a starter at Everton, where options were limited under Koeman. Sandro Ramirez has yet to score in the Premier League, and Oumar Niasse wasn't rated by the Dutch tactician.

Per ESPN FC's Richard Jolly, the Senegal international created a fitting end for Koeman's Everton tenure:

Wayne Rooney is no longer the player he was in his prime and is more suited to a role as an attacking midfielder―he could have fitted in behind Giroud had the Frenchman joined.

The Toffees could well return for Giroud in the winter if they can't turn their fortunes around ahead of the January transfer window.