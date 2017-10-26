Astros, Dodgers Set World Series Single-Game HR Record at 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers made history Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series, as their eight combined home runs were the most ever in a single World Series game.

According to ESPN.com, Houston and L.A. bested the previous mark of seven set by the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.

Houston overcame a 3-2 deficit in the ninth inning and went on to win 7-6 in the 11th thanks to a two-run homer by outfielder George Springer.

The series is now tied 1-1.

Six of the eight home runs came in the ninth inning or later, beginning with Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez's solo shot in the ninth off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to tie the game at 3-3, as seen in this video courtesy of Fox Sports MLB:

Astros middle infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa both hit home runs in the 10th, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig answered with a homer of his own in the 10th, and then Springer hit the decisive, two-run tater in the 11th.

Dodgers shortstop Charlie Culberson made things interesting with a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th, but Los Angeles fell just short in the 7-6 loss.

Per ESPN, the five extra-inning home runs were the most ever in a playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of three set in Game 1 of the 1995 American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox.

Earlier in Wednesday's game, Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson had a solo homer off Astros ace Justin Verlander in the fifth, and shortstop Corey Seager touched Verlander up for a two-run shot in the sixth.

Despite Los Angeles managing to get to Verlander and knock him out of the game after six innings, it will head to Houston tied 1-1 in the series.

The Dodgers will look to get back on track in Game 3 on Friday when Yu Darvish opposes Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound.