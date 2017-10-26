    Paul Pogba Pictured Back at Manchester United Training Ground

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Paul Pogba of Manchester United warms up during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Basel at Old Trafford on September 12, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has seemingly stepped up his recovery from injury after it was confirmed he was back at the club's training complex.

    As relayed by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, an Instagram story from Jesse Lingard included Pogba back at Carrington:

    In the clip, the Frenchman mimics the goal celebration of Lingard, who netted twice for the Red Devils in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

    As noted by Luckhurst, Pogba has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for five weeks and has spent much of his time recovering in Miami, Florida. The former Juventus man picked up the issue against Basel in the UEFA Champions League.

    It's added that while he was back at Carrington, the 24-year-old did not take part in open training with the rest of the team ahead of Saturday's showdown with Tottenham Hotspur.

    Pogba has been missing since injuring his hamstring in September.
    According to L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), Pogba may be fit for the clash with Chelsea on November 5, although with an international break to come after that match, there may be temptation to allow the midfielder that extra time to get back up to full fitness.

    Pogba's injury came at a bad point for both him and United. After an inconsistent first season, he'd started the 2017-18 term in fantastic form; as noted by journalist Liam Canning, the Red Devils attack hasn't quite clicked into gear without their record signing pulling the strings in midfield:

    Indeed, with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera manning the centre of the pitch, United have suddenly been much more square in the way they utilise the ball. Manager Jose Mourinho has also been without Marouane Fellaini at the hub of the team.

    Pogba is always seeking to be positive when he's on the pitch. The United No. 6 was effective in moving the team through phases of the field earlier in the campaign, whether that be via his willingness to surge forward or his incisive passing. 

    Losing that ability to break lines and unpick defences is something that's really hindered the Red Devils. But all the signs suggest they won't be without those attributes for much longer.  

