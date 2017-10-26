World Series 2017: Prop Odds, Stat Projections for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 3

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

After a thrilling, extra-innings win by the Houston Astros in Game 2, the World Series will shift to the Lone Star State with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to bounce back in Friday's Game 3.

The Dodgers blew a ninth-inning lead and tied it back up in the 10th before the Astros went ahead for good in the 11th on a two-run home run by outfielder George Springer to even the series at 1-1.

Although Los Angeles appears to have the pitching advantage in Game 3, with Yu Darvish facing Lance McCullers Jr., Houston opened as a slight favorite at minus-119 (21-25), with L.A. coming in at plus-101 (101-100), according to OddsShark.

Here is a look at some of the top prop bets entering Game 3 of the World Series, as well as projections for how key players will fare statistically.

Prop Odds

With the series knotted at 1-1, bookmakers adjusted their odds for which team will win the 2017 World Series and how many games it will take them to do so. Here is where the prop stands, per Oddschecker:

Dodgers in 7: 13-5

Dodgers in 6: 3-1

Astros in 7: 9-2

Astros in 6: 4-1

Astros in 5: 5-1

Dodgers in 5: 8-1

Oddschecker also relayed the following lines for how many total games will be played in the 2017 World Series:

Exactly 6: 7-5

Exactly 7: 7-5

Exactly 5: 5-2

Game 3 Pitcher Stat Projections

Yu Darvish (LAD): 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 8 K

Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 ER, 5 K

Game 3 Hitter Stat Projections

Chris Taylor (LAD): 1-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Corey Seager (LAD): 2-for-4, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Justin Turner (LAD): 2-for-3, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Cody Bellinger (LAD): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Yasiel Puig (LAD): 0-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI

George Springer (HOU): 0-for-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Alex Bregman (HOU): 1-for-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Jose Altuve (HOU): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Carlos Correa (HOU): 1-for-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Yuli Gurriel (HOU): 2-for-4, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Game 3 Prediction

The Astros have been dominant at home during the playoffs, boasting a 6-0 record, which likely gives them a ton of confidence entering Game 3 of the World Series.

Los Angeles has lost just three games in the entire postseason, however, and it hasn't mattered much where the games have been played.

Both teams found their power stroke in Game 2, so Game 3 may come down to which starting pitcher is best able to keep the ball in the park.

That was an issue for Darvish, as he allowed a career-high 27 home runs during the regular season, but he gave up just seven in nine starts for the Dodgers.

Darvish went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA after a trade from the Texas Rangers, and his level of play has been raised even higher during the playoffs.

The Japanese star is 2-0 in a pair of postseason starts, allowing just two earned runs in 11.1 innings while striking out 14.

McCullers has made just one start during the playoffs, and it was a good one, as he went six innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one run to the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

He then pitched four innings of relief in Game 7 of the ALCS, giving up just one hit and no runs en route to picking up the save.

The fact McCullers has been deployed inconsistently and in different ways in recent weeks could make it difficult for him to get into a groove, especially against a lineup as deep and potent as L.A.'s.

Darvish is familiar with Houston's lineup from his time in the AL West with the Rangers, and while that could work to the advantage of either side, it will likely help the Dodgers that he has a book on the Astros' high-octane offense.

Since neither pitcher is likely to come anywhere close to going the distance, it will become a bullpen game.

That didn't work out so well for Los Angeles in Game 2, but look for the Dodgers relievers to get back on track with closer Kenley Jansen shutting the door.

Game 3 prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 2