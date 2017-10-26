Manchester United and Arsenal 'Leading the Chase' for Yuri Alberto Transfer

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal have both made contact with the agent of Santos starlet Yuri Alberto and could soon make an offer for the £37.5 million-valued teenager.

That's according to Daniel Cutts and Simone Togna of The Sun, who reported the two clubs are "leading the chase" for the Brazilian. Both have extensively scouted Alberto, who was a standout for Brazil's under-17 squad and has been linked with plenty of Europe's top clubs.

The 16-year-old previously expressed his desire to move to Serie A after making his mark at Santos, per Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia):

“However, I am only 16 years old and have a journey to complete at Santos first. I want to be called up to the full team, score loads of goals and win the title.

“Europe will eventually be the result of good work rather than the target in itself. Italian football is very tactical and with characteristics that really suit my game.

“It’s one of the most important leagues in the world, where many Brazilians have shone in the past. Plus it’s a wonderful place to live.

“It is certainly my dream to play for a big Italian club and experience Serie A."

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The forward is but the latest talent to emerge from Santos' famed youth setup, an academy that has previously produced the likes of Neymar, Robinho, Thiago Maia and Gabriel Barbosa. They're mostly known for their ability to nurture forwards, a tradition that seems set to continue with Alberto.

As one would expect from a Brazilian striker, he has tremendous technical ability, as well as solid athleticism and a good sense of positioning. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

With 51 goals in 35 youth matches last season it's clear Alberto has a great eye for goal.

Alberto is expected to stay in Brazil for the foreseeable future, continuing his development with Santos. While he showed flashes in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, he was behind Brenner in the pecking order for the final knockout-stage matches for a reason―he's still very raw, and has plenty to learn.

United and Arsenal are sure to continue scouting him and might even make an offer, but don't expect to see him in the Premier League anytime soon.