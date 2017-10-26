Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Says He's Not the Best Coach in the World

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane may have won the Coach of the Year award at the recent The Best FIFA ceremony, but the Frenchman believes he is not the best in the business.

As reported by Agustin Martin of AS, he accepted the award but thinks there are others out there who are better. When asked if he considered himself the best, he said:

"I don't know, it's you, the media that talks about those things. I accept the award and I think it was in recognition of the work we did last season. We've won a lot of trophies with this team and I'm very happy; I'm not here to say that I don't deserve it. I do deserve it, I'm only too happy to accept it. But if you are asking me whether I am the best coach in the world, then I'll answer no and that's that. I think there are other coaches who are better than I am. If in 10 years' time I am still coaching and winning, we can talk about it then but right now I'm not the best in the world."

The former Juventus man made history by winning the award:

Zidane guided Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League title, and Real became the first club to win Europe's top club tournament in back-to-back editions in the modern era. They also won the Liga title and FIFA Club World Cup, but fell in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Real have not started the 2017-18 campaign in great form in La Liga, and they sit five points behind current leaders and rivals Barcelona.

There were some who questioned Zidane's hiring back in 2016, as the 45-year-old had limited experience and underwhelmed as boss of Real Madrid Castilla. He has guided Los Blancos to plenty of silverware in the past year-and-a-half, however, and his winning the Coach of the Year award over Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri and Chelsea's Antonio Conte was well deserved.

Coral had some fun with his latest comments, however:

Zidane has a lot of tools to work with―Real have arguably more talent than any other club in the world, as well as a large group of youngsters waiting in the wings and a massive budget―but it's hard to argue with his results.

Real are once again the favourites to win the Champions League and strong contenders for La Liga, so Zidane is in a good position to repeat his success in 2018.