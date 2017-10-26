    Jurgen Klopp Hails Ben Woodburn's 'Talent and Attitude' After Signing New Deal

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2017

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Ben Woodburn of Liverpool competes with Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup third round match between Leicester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Ben Woodburn after the teenager signed a new contract, revealing he has the nickname Prince of Wales and highlighting his blend of "talent and attitude." 

    Per James Carroll of the club's official website, the 18-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the Reds on Wednesday. The youngster shared this photo afterwards:

    Klopp was ecstatic to get the forward signed and spoke very highly of him, per Carroll:

    “This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise.

    “Ben knows how committed we are to him, and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.

    “What a talent this young man is. We don't call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!

    “Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OKto fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both."

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    He went on to highlight the patient approach to his career, a rare trait for a young footballer who became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer last year. He has already scored his first international goal for Wales as well.

    Woodburn has shifted between Liverpool's academy sides and the first team this season, continuing his development in the process.

    The younger players have contributed to great campaigns in various youth competitions, including the Premier League 2, which Liverpool lead.

    Woodburn's playing time at the senior level is expected to increase gradually this season, although it will likely still be some time before he's a regular in the starting XI.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Reus Admits He Could Leave Dortmund

      The Sun
      via The Sun
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Letting Wenger Leave Would've Been 'Easy'

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Who Would Win: Arsenal 2000s or 2010s?

      James McNicholas
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Want Real Madrid Legend Casillas

      via mirror