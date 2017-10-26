Jurgen Klopp Hails Ben Woodburn's 'Talent and Attitude' After Signing New Deal

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Ben Woodburn after the teenager signed a new contract, revealing he has the nickname Prince of Wales and highlighting his blend of "talent and attitude."

Per James Carroll of the club's official website, the 18-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the Reds on Wednesday. The youngster shared this photo afterwards:

Klopp was ecstatic to get the forward signed and spoke very highly of him, per Carroll:

“This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise.

“Ben knows how committed we are to him, and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.

“What a talent this young man is. We don't call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!

“Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OK—to fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

He went on to highlight the patient approach to his career, a rare trait for a young footballer who became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer last year. He has already scored his first international goal for Wales as well.

Woodburn has shifted between Liverpool's academy sides and the first team this season, continuing his development in the process.

The younger players have contributed to great campaigns in various youth competitions, including the Premier League 2, which Liverpool lead.

Woodburn's playing time at the senior level is expected to increase gradually this season, although it will likely still be some time before he's a regular in the starting XI.