WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 26 Ahead of Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

On Monday, Brock Lesnar, through advocate Paul Heyman, accepted Jinder Mahal's challenge at Survivor Series. On its face, this seems like a ridiculous prospect. Brock Lesnar—the guy who has beat Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and The Undertaker cleanly, is going to put on a competitive match with the weakest WWE champion in years?

But it seems WWE will be adding an extra layer to the bout, which might keep it unpredictable. According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), John Cena is set to be the match's referee.

There are lots of ways the company could make this work. WWE could set up a Cena vs. Mahal match months from now, wherein Cena plays the American Hero and Mahal plays the Evil Foreigner. WWE could set up a contest between Cena and Lesnar, which is always engrossing to watch, no matter how many times fans have seen it.

But the takeaway from this is evident: A Lesnar win, which once seemed like a sure thing, is up in the air. Don't get it twisted, though. A Mahal win, corrupt referee or not, would still be a short-sighted and unbelievable outcome. But Jinder Mahal, against all odds, has a WWE Championship reign that has lasted more days than those of Superstars such as AJ Styles, Edge, Eddie Guerrero and Roman Reigns. Never say never.