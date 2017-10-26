Dodgers vs. Astros: Predicting Final Score for 2017 World Series Game 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2017 World Series will head back to Houston for Game 3 on Friday, with the series tied at one game apiece after a Game 2 thriller that will go down in history.

George Springer hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to propel the Astros to a 7-6 win Wednesday night in a back-and-forth affair that saw both sides blow leads. The Dodgers coughed up runs in the eighth and ninth innings to send the game to extras, then Houston blew its own lead after scoring two in the 10th.

Yasiel Puig, who later struck out to end the game, hit a home run an inning earlier, and Enrique Hernandez knotted the game up with a single.

"I was fired up. It was unbelievable," Alex Bregman told reporters of Springer's homer. "Great swing. That's who he is. He's huge for this team. I'll say this, you can get punched in the mouth in this game and George Springer gets back up and he keeps fighting."

Having knotted the game up, Houston will return home having taken home-field advantage for the series and given the Dodgers their first loss of this postseason.

The Astros will have their fingers crossed Lance McCullers can continue his hot streak from the ALCS. McCullers gave up just one run across 10 innings of work against the Yankees, including a four-inning, one-hit save in Game 7. He also allowed just one run in six innings of his Game 4 start.

"It's the best I've felt in many, many months," McCullers told reporters after Game 4. "I've been trying to tell anyone with ears that, but it seemed like it was not being heard all the time. … I'm ready to go moving forward."

The 24-year-old had a season full of ups and downs, making the All-Star team before injuries and poor performances undid his second half. He's healthy and appears to be back in the form that made him look like a borderline ace the first few months.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, will go into their never-ending talent coffers to start Yu Darvish. In his two postseason starts, Darvish has allowed two runs and struck out 14 over 11.1 innings. The Dodgers have been in such a position of power this postseason that Darvish did not throw any more than 81 pitches in either of his first two starts.

Darvish also enters with experience and a history of success at Houston's Minute Maid Park. He's 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA across six starts in Houston during his time with the Texas Rangers.

“We’ve had history with him. It doesn’t guarantee anything," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters of Darvish. "There’s no more comfort facing Darvish on Friday than there was three months ago in Texas. We’ll have more information on him, but the games will have to be played on the field.”

Familiarity has not helped the Astros against Darvish in the past, so it's hard to see the World Series stage helping matters.

Taking a day off between games will likely help both sides take a breather from the emotions of Game 2. But having been on the losing side, that extra day might be enough to get the Dodgers back over the edge and with their winning ways in Game 3.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Astros 3