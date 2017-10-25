WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 25

1 of 4

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan used to spend Wednesday nights beating the ever-loving hell out of each other. Wednesday, they teamed up to battle the team of Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, a tandem seeking its first breakout victory.

The physically superior heels isolated Burch, working him over until a dropkick off the middle rope and a series of uppercuts allowed the Brit to fight his way back into the match. A stiff clothesline turned the tide back in the favor of Sabbatelli and Moss.

A hot tag to Lorcan had the babyfaces rolling, but the heels ultimately double-teamed Lorcan, setting him up in a Gory Special and delivering a bulldog for the pinfall victory.

Result

Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Grade

B

Analysis

The team of Sabbatelli and Moss have been looking for that one, defining victory that would earn them a bit of momentum they could carry into the future.

They may have gotten it Wednesday night with their victory over Lorcan and Burch.

The grizzled vets have credibility with the audience others do not. Beating them, at least as relatively unknown commodities, is a big deal for Sabbatelli and Moss.

Whether they can push forward and dominate the competition en route to a tag team push or not remains to be seen, but for now, this was a step in the right direction for the long-running tandem.