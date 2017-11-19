Markelle Fultz to Miss at Least 2-3 More Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Sunday that rookie guard Markelle Fultz will have his shoulder re-evaluated in two to three weeks and his return to gameplay will be dependent on how his shoulder responds to training and practicing before that evaluation (h/t Sam Amick of USA Today):

Fultz's ongoing shoulder saga is yet another setback for a 76ers youngster after Joel Embiid dealt with injuries early in his career. The upside for the team is that Fultz appears to be progressing in his recovery from the shoulder injury that contributed to a bizarre start to his NBA career, as Fultz had an entirely reworked free-throw motion and was hesitant to shoot from the perimeter.

There was plenty of buzz entering the 2017-18 campaign for Philadelphia after it selected Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and added him to a young and talented group of Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric.

While the future is bright for the 76ers, Fultz's long-term health is of the utmost importance as they look to build a consistent winner in the Eastern Conference. With that in mind, don't be surprised if the franchise exercises an element of caution before bringing him back from this setback.

Simmons and T.J. McConnell will continue handling the point guard duties while he is out.