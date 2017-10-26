NFL Picks Week 8: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over/Under Lines

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's been difficult to predict games this year, as evidenced by two double-digit underdogs (the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins) winning outright two Sundays ago.

The NFL is clearly a week-to-week league, and you can take the Denver Broncos as an example. They started 3-1 and looked strong, but after two losses by a combined score of 44-10 to two losing teams, everyone is down on them. In fact, the Broncos are the only team that every expert picked to lose this week.

We'll take a look at all of the Week 8 games and give some insight into how each might unfold. Then, you'll find a few predictions.

All expert picks are via NFL Pick Watch. The team listed is the majority vote, alongside the percentage of experts who picked the favorite to win.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 37 O/U)

The Baltimore Ravens offense has sputtered all season, while the Miami Dolphins defense has allowed over 20 points just one time in six games.

It's a mismatch on paper. Led by defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins will shut down the Ravens' rushing attack and win a low-scoring game.

Writer Pick: Dolphins 17, Ravens 13

Expert Pick: Ravens (62 percent)

Minnesota Vikings (-9.5, 37.5 O/U) at Cleveland Browns (in Twickenham)

It's hard to envision a path to victory for the Cleveland Browns, who are 0-7 and dealing with all sorts of on- and off-field drama. It's the circle of life for Cleveland, who can't seem to get out of its own way ever since re-entering the NFL in 1999.

The Minnesota Vikings defense will stand tall in a battle at Twickhenham Stadium in London, England, forcing a few turnovers and leading the team to its sixth win.

Writer Pick: Vikings 24, Browns 10

Expert Pick: Vikings (98 percent)

Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45.5 O/U) at New York Jets

If the Atlanta Falcons stick to the running game and give the ball to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman no less than 30 times, they'll win. Those two running backs are too good and are simply not being utilized enough on a consistent basis.

The same could be said for wideout Julio Jones, who didn't have a touchdown until last Sunday. Ultimately, the Falcons' talent should be too much for the New York Jets, who have played well so far but will fall here.

Writer Pick: Falcons 27, Jets 17

Expert Pick: Falcons (91 percent)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2, 46 O/U)

Look for the connection between Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his top wideouts (Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess) to be the difference in this contest.

Their collective rapport was the key to victory in big wins over the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots, and that will need to continue in order for Carolina to find success given their struggling run game.

Writer Pick: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 20

Expert Pick: Buccaneers (62 percent)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9, 47.5 O/U)

This is not your older brother's New Orleans Saints team, which was great at throwing the ball but couldn't stop opposing teams from marching down the field.

Actually, it's not even the Saints team from the first two weeks of this season. New Orleans has committed to the ground game, giving Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara a heavy dose of touches. That has helped the defense get on its feet and shine in recent weeks.

Ingram and Kamara will be the stars in a comfortable win.

Writer Pick: Saints 28, Bears 10

Expert Pick: Saints (98 percent)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 41 O/U)

Why didn't the Cincinnati Bengals didn't give rookie running back Joe Mixon, who is the best talent on the Bengals offense not named A.J. Green, the ball more than 10 times in last week's loss to Pittsburgh?

That was a strange decision, but Mixon has a great matchup in store for him here against an Indianapolis Colts team that has struggled against the run. He (and/or Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard) should lead Cincinnati to the biggest blowout of the week.

Writer Pick: Bengals 28, Colts 3

Expert Pick: Bengals (98 percent)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-7.5, 48 O/U)

It's easy to say now after the Los Angeles Chargers won three straight games, but they seem like a better team than the record shows. All four of their losses were competitive until late in the game, and their pass rush is phenomenal.

Still, a cross-country trip to visit the best offense in football is a tall order. The Bolts' passing attack will keep this close, but the Pats will win the game of the week.

Writer Pick: Patriots 31, Chargers 30

Expert Pick: Patriots (89 percent)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 45 O/U)

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy broke an early-season slump with a two-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The Bills are going to need McCoy to shine if they are to make the playoffs this year, and the guess is that he returns to his excellent 2016 form as he leads the Bills to further success.

Look for another solid game from McCoy against a struggling Oakland Raiders defense.

Writer Pick: Bills 24, Raiders 13

Expert Pick: Bills (81 percent)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-13, 46 O/U)

Like the Cleveland Browns above, how can the San Francisco 49ers win this one? Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles have suffered a ton of injuries, but signal-caller Carson Wentz might end up being the league MVP by the end of the season.

San Francisco is clearly fatigued from a brutal early-season schedule, and a cross-country trip to visit the team with the best record in football is a bad mix. The Eagles should win easily.

Writer Pick: Eagles 34, 49ers 10

Expert Pick: Eagles (96 percent)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 46 O/U)

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson looks like a future perennial Pro Bowler after five-and-a-half games, but he has a tall task ahead in Seattle, which has a tough pass defense and the best home-field advantage in the NFL.

Watson will keep Houston in the game (it helps that the Texans are well-rested off the bye), but quarterback Russell Wilson will make a few more plays to give Seattle another win.

Writer Pick: Seahawks 30, Texans 23

Expert Pick: Seahawks (89 percent)

Dallas Cowboys (-2, 50.5 O/U) at Washington Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys haven't scored fewer than 28 points in a game since a rough two-week stretch on offense to start the year. The catalyst for that success has been quarterback Dak Prescott, who has 14 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores on the season

This game against Washington will be a tough back-and-forth battle, but in the end, give the edge to Prescott to lead Dallas to a win.

Writer Pick: Cowboys 27, Redskins 24

Expert Pick: Cowboys (64 percent)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 45.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally hitting their stride after an inconsistent five-game stretch, defeating the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road before a 15-point victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The guess here is that the roll continues for the better part of the season as they earn a playoff bye week. As for Sunday, the Steelers will beat a struggling Lions team suffering from injuries on both sides of the ball.

Writer Pick: Steelers 24, Lions 13

Expert Pick: Steelers (78 percent)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 43 O/U)

The Denver Broncos run defense might stop star Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, but they'll have a much harder time with tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wideout Tyreek Hill, both of whom are matchup nightmares for any team.

Denver has struggled on offense for the past four games, and it has suffered injuries on that side of the ball all season. This is simply a bad spot for the Broncos, who will lose another tough game.

Writer Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 10

Expert Pick: Chiefs (100 percent)