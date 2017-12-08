    Chris Iannetta Reportedly Signs 2-Year Contract with Colorado Rockies

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 7: Chris Iannetta #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks to the dugout in between pitches during Game Two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)
    Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images

    Veteran catcher Chris Iannetta reportedly agreed to a deal with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. 

    Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Iannetta's contract is for two years.    

    Iannetta, 34, will be playing for his fourth team in as many years. He had a solid 2017 campaign for the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting .254 with 17 home runs, 43 RBI and 38 runs in 89 contests, as he spent much of the first half playing behind Jeff Mathis.

    It was a solid power resurgence for Iannetta, whose 17 dingers were as many as he had the previous two seasons combined for the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

    That total was also the most homers he managed since he hit 18 with the Colorado Rockies in 2008, while his RBI total was the most he knocked in since 2014. He also set a career high in slugging percentage (.511), and his OPS (.865) was the second-highest mark of his career.

    The Rockies will certainly be hoping for an encore of that performance. Iannetta isn't an elite defensive catcher, so if he doesn't deliver solid power numbers, his value takes a pretty big hit. If he can provide consistent pop, however, he'll be a bargain addition.

    The Rockies needed to address the catcher position this offseason.

    Colorado's catchers collectively posted a .249/.342/.332 slash line in 2017, so even if Iannetta regresses to his career OPS of .754 next season, he will be a huge upgrade for a team that has high expectations coming off its first playoff appearance since 2009. 

    Related

      Colorado Rockies logo
      Colorado Rockies

      Teams Set Up to Be Biggest Losers of Offseason

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cards Announce Stanton Has Refused to Waive NTC for Them

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ohtani Joins Trout in Perfect Spot to Maximize Stardom

      Scott Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Colorado Rockies logo
      Colorado Rockies

      Does a Potential Fowler Reunion Have Any Merit?

      Rox Pile
      via Rox Pile