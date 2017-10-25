Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) will have running back Ezekiel Elliott for at least one more game when they visit the Washington Redskins (3-3) on Sunday as small road favorites at the sportsbooks. The NFL's request for an expedited hearing of Elliott's case was rejected, which means it will still take place on October 30.

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as 1.5-point favorites; the total was 49 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report.)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.6-21.3 Redskins (NFL picks on every game.)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys and the rest of the league saw just how valuable Elliott can be last week in a 40-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers. Elliott rushed for a season-high 147 yards, caught one pass for 72 yards and scored three touchdowns for his best effort of the year.

The sense of urgency for both him and the team to play well finally translated to an easy victory, and now Dallas will face a familiar opponent in Washington. The visitor has won six of the past seven meetings.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins are 15-6 against the spread in the previous 21 games between the teams, and they are coming off another divisional matchup on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington got off to a decent start at Philadelphia with an early 10-3 lead before seeing its opponent score three unanswered touchdowns.

Regardless, the Redskins did not give up down 34-17 and still had the opportunity to cover the spread in the final minutes before eventually falling in a 34-24 defeat. With Kirk Cousins leading the offense, Washington will never be out of a game until the very end.

Smart pick

Elliott is the key for the Cowboys offensively, so the Redskins just need to do their best to take him out of the game and force quarterback Dak Prescott to try to beat them. That is how the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers all managed to defeat Dallas, as he was able to hit paydirt against only one of them.

Washington may not have many favorable trends in this NFC East showdown, but the home team will avoid dropping consecutive games for the first time this season.

NFL betting trends

The Cowboys are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games against the Redskins.

The total has gone under in four of the Redskins' last five games at home.

The Cowboys are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games on the road in October.

