Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Houston Texans (3-3) return from their bye week to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) on Sunday as solid road underdogs at the sportsbooks. The Texans are 1-1 straight up away from home this season but 2-0 against the spread, and they will be facing a Seahawks team looking to win their fourth game in a row overall.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report.)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.5-16.2 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game.)

Why the Texans can cover the spread

Houston is 4-1 ATS since rookie Deshaun Watson took over as the starting quarterback, as he has done just about everything he can to keep his team in games, win or lose. Watson's competitive nature and unique ability to run as well as he can throw have made many compare him to Seattle counterpart Russell Wilson.

The Texans are a better team with him under center than without him, and the offensive struggles of the Seahawks should give him the opportunity to keep it close.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle is on a real roll right now and has proved to be a dangerous offensive team at times even though the numbers may say otherwise. The Seahawks have blown open close games against the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants in two of their last three, outscoring their opponents 57-3 after halftime.

While Houston may seem like a foe that can hang around for a while, Seattle's defense has allowed only one field goal in the second half of the past three games combined. That bodes well for covering here.

Smart pick

The favorite has won the previous three meetings between the Texans and Seahawks both SU and ATS. Seattle is also the healthier team despite not coming off a bye like its opponent. Houston's defense is just too banged up to hold Wilson at bay, particularly with pass-rushers J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) both out for the season due to injuries.

This will be a tough test for Watson playing in front of a hostile crowd, and it will prove to be too tough. Bet on the Seahawks to win big against the Texans at home and easily cover the spread.

NFL betting trends

The favored team is 3-0 SU and ATS in its last three games in this matchup.

The Seahawks are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games in Week 8.

The Texans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games after a win.

