Howie Kendrick Reportedly Re-Signs with Nationals on 2-Year Contract

Howie Kendrick reportedly will return to the nation's capital after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Washington Nationals.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today first reported the agreement, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirming.

Kendrick finished the 2017 season in Washington after the Nationals acquired him in July in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

All things considered, the 34-year-old was a pleasant surprise last season. Between his time with the Phillies and Nationals, he batted .315 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. His .368 on-base and .475 slugging percentages were both the highest of his career.

Kendrick continued to be a versatile defender as well. According to Baseball Reference, he played 63 games in the outfield, 15 games at second base and four games at first base.

Re-signing Kendrick makes a lot of sense for the Nationals.

Adam Eaton is signed through the 2021 season, but he's also coming off a year in which a torn ACL limited him to 23 games. Jayson Werth is a free agent as well. Throw in what could be termed a relative breakout season for Michael Taylor, and there are some big question marks about Washington's outfield beyond Bryce Harper.

Kendrick doesn't address all of those questions, but he at least gives the team another option as a fourth outfielder.

The Nationals may also need him to play at second to start the 2018 season depending on the health of Daniel Murphy. Murphy had surgery on his right knee in October, and the team didn't hide the fact he's facing a lengthy rehabilitation.

The presence of Kendrick means the team doesn't need to scramble to find a replacement for Murphy should his recovery linger beyond Opening Day.

Firing Dusty Baker after he helped the team win 95 and 97 games showed how desperate the Nationals are to win a World Series while Harper is still under contract. The 2015 National League MVP may ultimately re-sign with Washington after the 2018 season, though that can't be taken for granted.

Kendrick isn't the kind of player who puts the Nationals over the top in their quest for a World Series ring, but the depth and experience the 12-year veteran provides can be invaluable for a title-contending team.