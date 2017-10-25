Stan Kroenke Says He'll Never Sell Arsenal, Defends Arsene Wenger

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has said he will never sell the club and has also defended manager Arsene Wenger.

The 70-year-old was asked at the club's Annual General Meeting if he would ever sell up and said "no, absolutely not," and also said he has "a lot of respect for Arsene," per John Cross at The Mirror.

