    Stan Kroenke Says He'll Never Sell Arsenal, Defends Arsene Wenger

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IOctober 25, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Stan Kroenke owner of the Los Angeles Rams before the game against the Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
    Jeff Gross/Getty Images

    Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has said he will never sell the club and has also defended manager Arsene Wenger

    The 70-year-old was asked at the club's Annual General Meeting if he would ever sell up and said "no, absolutely not," and also said he has "a lot of respect for Arsene," per John Cross at The Mirror.

