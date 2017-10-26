NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 8 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

From the 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles to the 1-6 New York Giants, we're starting to see some meaningful separation between teams as we enter Week 8 of the 2017 NFL season.

But despite the teams on the fringes, plenty of teams are still hovering closer to .500, and any week is an opportunity to gain a foothold in a division or stay in play for a wild card.

The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans are on a bye in Week 8, but everyone else will take the opportunity to make their star shine brighter with a win.

Let's take a closer look at the matchups on the slate in Week 8, starting with this week's coverage map, courtesy of 506 Sports:

The week's full television schedule, as well as odds and predictions, is listed below. Predicted winners are indicated in italics.

NFL Week 8 TV Schedule and Odds

Thursday, Oct. 26

Miami at Baltimore (-2.5): 8:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota (-7.5) at Cleveland: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Atlanta (-7) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-2): 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago at New Orleans (-7.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (-10): 1 p.m., CBS

L.A. Chargers at New England (-6.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Oakland at Buffalo (-3): 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-10.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Houston at Seattle (-4.5): 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas at Washington (-1.5): 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh (-3) at Detroit: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 30

Denver at Kansas City (-7): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Week 8 Matchups

Raiders at Bills

Quarterback Derek Carr may have saved the Raiders' season in Week 7 with a thrilling 31-30 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the final seconds.

It wasn't even the final seconds; Oakland scored its game-winning touchdown on an untimed down with zero seconds remaining in the game.

That final drive was insane, from Oakland converting on 4th-and-11 to stay alive to a 10-second runoff draining the clock to multiple touchdowns called back, except, of course, for the final one to Michael Crabtree.

The drive also proved that Carr has ice in his veins, as he executed a two-minute drill despite having any and everything thrown at him to keep his team out of the end zone, and taking advantage of Kansas City's multiple holding penalties to secure his team's shot at a win.

But the Raiders are still only at 3-4 and in last place in the AFC West. They need to keep winning.

Meanwhile, the 4-2 Bills are in second place in the AFC East and at the very least seem to have a solid chance at an AFC wild-card berth, though this game is also an important one for them.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is coming off a season-high 268 passing yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has thrown only two interceptions all season.

Texans at Seahawks

The Houston Texans have been a sight to behold this season behind rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns so far as he leads the Texans offense.

Even though Houston sits in third place in the AFC South with a 3-3 record, the Texans are just one game behind the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars and have scored 177 points, the fourth-most in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have only to sit back and watch, aghast, as the Los Angeles Rams clean up in the NFC West, holding the division lead with a 5-2 record and a whopping 212 points for to only 138 points against.

With Carson Palmer out for the year with the Arizona Cardinals and the hapless San Francisco 49ers winless through seven games, this should have been an easy year for the Seahawks to clean up in the division, if it weren't for those meddling Rams.

Instead, Seattle will have to bring its A game in every matchup, including in this Week 8 showdown which seems the Seahawks favored by 4.5 points over the Texans.

As for stopping Watson, Will Fuller, Lamar Miller and the rest of the Houston offense, Seattle will get a little help from defensive end Dwight Freeney, whom the team signed this week as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported:

Cliff Avril out, Freeney in, and the Seahawks defense, which has allowed just 94 points so far this season, keeps on truckin'.

Broncos at Chiefs

It's a fight for AFC West dominance on Monday Night Football as the Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

At 5-2, Kansas City has a comfortable lead in the division, though the Chiefs, who started out with a perfect 5-0 record, have dropped their last two games.

Meanwhile, at 3-3 Denver is by no means out of the race, though the Broncos have also lost two games in a row.

That undesirable trend will end for one of these two teams on Monday, and the oddsmakers seem to feel that it will be Kansas City, which is favored by a surprising seven points.

Denver's defense has made a strong start this season, ranking No. 1 in the league overall and No. 9 in scoring.

But the Chiefs offense behind Alex Smith, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt has been deadly and hard to stop on the ground or through the air. The team is putting up 263.4 passing yards and 129 rushing yards per game on average, not to mention 29.6 points.

And therein lies the problem for Denver. Its defense may be the cream of the crop in the NFL, but the offense is only scoring an average of 18 points per outing.